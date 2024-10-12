Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Ascot on Saturday

Ascot

1.20 2 pts – 5 Kyprios

It’s easy to understand why punters would be willing to desert Kyprios in this. After all, he was edged out by Trawlerman in the corresponding race last year and has had a demanding campaign this time round, this coming just a fortnight after he landed the Prix du Cadran for the second time, that being his sixth consecutive success of the season. He also had to work hard to master Trawlerman in the Gold Cup here in June, whilst the better-than-ever Al Nayyir is bound to have his supporters after bolting up in a Newmarket listed event last time out. As ever with betting, however, it’s all about price relative to chance, and it’s our firm belief that a shade of odds on underestimates the chance that Kyprios has of ending 2025 unbeaten. It’s not as if there isn’t a precedent for him backing up performances in quick succession, worth remembering that his runaway success in the 2022 Cadran came just three weeks after he’d fended off Hamish in a gruelling renewal of the Irish St Leger. There’s also a case for saying that soft/heavy ground could bring out the very best in Kyprios these days, placing the emphasis more on stamina and bringing his famed battling qualities even more into play. He’s highly likely to get the right kind of ride and, whilst acknowledging this is potentially a sterner test than he’s faced for some time, we’d still have him at shorter odds to extend his winning sequence.

1.55 1pt ew – 14 Elite Status

A big field sprint, usually run on easy ground and right at the end of the season, is a good recipe for an upset and it’s no surprise that the Champions Sprint has thrown up a handful of big-priced winners over the years. That shouldn’t dissuade anyone from looking a bit further down the betting, and at double-figure odds Elite Status looks to have a fair bit going for him. For one thing, his relative freshness could count for something, as with just three outings under his belt this season, he’s had the joint-lightest campaign in the field. He’s made it count when he has got to the track, though, winning at Newbury on his first two outings of the year, including a verdict over the reopposing Kind of Blue in the Group 3 Hackwood, and his latest mid-field finish in the Sprint Cup at Haydock was better than it looked considering he wasn’t ideally drawn, went on the bridle longer than most and still held every chance over a furlong out. Elite Status hasn’t raced on testing ground since his debut, but he was an impressive, wide-margin winner that day, so conditions are no negative, and he strikes as one of the likelier improvers in a big field in which most are known quantities.

2.35 0.5 pt – 5 Sumiha

The Fillies & Mares is another race on Champions Day that’s thrown up a shock winner or two in recent years and, whilst acknowledging the claims of the improving 3-y-o Kalpana back against her own sex, it’s the year-older but similarly lightly-raced Sumiha that makes more appeal at the prices. She’s been brought along with typical patience by Dermot Weld, unraced as a juvenile and seen out just the once as a 3-y-o when winning a maiden at the Curragh. She quickly took her form to a useful level this season, improving again when a never-nearer fourth in a Group 3 at Leopardstown last time out. What’s more, she wasn’t necessarily seen to best effect that day, either, patiently ridden and unable to get to the more prominently-ridden principals. Sumiha is a completely unknown quantity on really testing ground and obviously may not cope with conditions, but she does have the right kind of pedigree for it and nobody should be put off by the fact she’s wearing first-time cheekpieces as the yard’s record with such headgear is surprisingly good.

3.15 1 pt – 3 Facteur Cheval

Charyn has the opportunity to prove beyond doubt that he’s the pick of an underwhelming crop of older milers, but he showed when turned over at odds on in the Moulin last time out that he’s not bombproof by any means and, at much longer odds, a case can be made for suggesting that Facteur Cheval is a better bet. He’s had a light campaign this time round, seen out just twice (both times on firmish ground) since scraping home in the Dubai Turf on his reappearance in March, sent off at just 7/2 when undone by track position behind Charyn in the Queen Anne then back on track when third behind Notable Speech in the Sussex. He’s been off the best part of three months since, almost certainly with this as his primary end-of-season target, whereas for some of the others the race is almost certainly something of an afterthought and, with his ability to act in the mud in no doubt whatsoever, Facteur Cheval has a perfectly solid chance of bettering his runner-up effort in the race twelve months ago.

3.55 1 pt – 7 Calandagan

Plenty of those in the Champion Stakes are merely making up the numbers and, whilst the presence of Los Angeles is to be applauded, it’s surely a big ask for him to up his game still further just a fortnight after his gallant third in the Arc, especially back at 1¼m. Calandagan, on the other hand, comes here fresh, off two months since his cracking effort behind City of Troy in the International at York and highly likely to be at least as effective back on testing ground given how he’d fared in the first part of the season. That York form is plainly the best achieved by any of this field, acknowledging Economics probably hasn’t yet shown all he can, and if Calandagan can reproduce it here then there’s no doubt that Economics will need to take another sizable step forward to get the better of him.

4.35 0.5 pt ew – 9 Mr Professor

Mr Professor struck in the first big mile handicap of the season in the Lincoln back in March and there’s a chance he’s been laid out for the final one with testing conditions set to be in the favour of one that revels in the mud. It’s fair to say that this is a better handicap than the Lincoln, and it’ll take more winning from a mark 5 lb higher, but it’s not out of the question that that there’s a bit more progress in him, and it’s probably best just to put a line through two subsequent defeats, the latest of which was at Royal Ascot back in June. The break Mr Professor has had since is similar to the one that preceded that big win at Doncaster, and while it may be that others prove better treated, there’s enough else in his favour to make him worth chancing each way with bookmakers paying out on five, six and even seven places.