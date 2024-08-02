Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Ascot, Haydock and Newmarket on Saturday

Ascot

1.35 1 pt – 9 Holkham Bay

A trappy sprint, hard to make a case for perhaps only two or three, but it’s still surprising to see Holkham Bay so far down the odds lists given his progressive profile. He gained a deserved success at York last time after good efforts when runner-up in big fields on his previous two outings, including at this course. He’s been kept to six furlongs this year, but ought to be fully effective over a stiff five given his 3-y-o form and the style in which he’s raced of late. The draw might not be a big thing in this size field, especially with stalls down the centre, but high is rarely a bad thing over this C&D, anyway. Holkham Bay will need to step up again in this sort of grade but has a stronger likelihood of doing so than his odds might imply.

2.10 1 pt – 4 Sheradann

With the exception of the reserve Samui It’s hard to warm to very many of these stayers, plenty having their best days behind them and several giving the firm impression they merely go through the motions these days. Sheradann is an exception, however, still a lightly-raced 4-y-o and set to have just his third start for the Ian Williams’ stable having been purchased for a cool €250.000 after winning his last three outings in France last year. He didn’t show much when last on his British debut, but Sheradann showed a whole lot more when seventh behind Align The Stars at Goodwood last weekend, beaten less than two lengths in a very busy finish despite not having much room to manoevre in the closing stages. That race was run at just an ordinary gallop and there’s a chance the form will prove muddling, but at the same time it was a much more strongly-contested affair than this one and Sheradann still has his future in front of him, which is more than can be said for most of his opposition.

2.45 0.5 pt – 6 Loyal Touch

It’s not immediately obvious where the pace will come from in this race, but perhaps one of the more likely ones to be handy is Loyal Touch, making him look worth a small interest as the outsider of the field on Friday afternoon. This represents a slightly easier task than some of those he’s been set of late such as the John Smith’s Cup and the warm race at Goodwood last time, while he leaves the impression that he’s got unfinished business at 1½m, a half-brother to Irish Derby winner Sovereign and St Leger fancy Jan Brueghel after all. He’s back down to the mark from which he won at Chester in June and just seems too big a price in a race in which he could easily be better positioned than many.

3.20 1 pt – 11 Beyond Borders

Jarraaf isn’t a favourite we’re in a hurry to take on given he’s got strong C&D form and an 8 lb higher mark isn’t sure to stop him if he reproduces that – it’d be no surprise to see him take this on his way to better things. That said, if the first reserve Beyond Borders makes the cut, he’d look a potential threat and ought to be kept onside. He’s gradually edged down the weights this year but bounced back to his best from out of the blue at Chester last time, the bare form of his fifth to Garfield Shadow not telling the full story as he was coming with a storming run until stopped in his tracks in the last hundred yards, likely to have won without the interference. Still off the same mark, he has to be kept on side if getting in, and it’s a real pity that the considerations of punters are so far down the pecking order for this event that reserves can be parachuted into the field as close to 45 minutes to declaration stage.

3.55 No Bet Advised

It’s hard to get away from Solomon in the Shergar Cup Classic, able to race off the same mark as when winning comfortably at Haydock on Sunday meaning he’s 10 lb clear on Timeform ratings, with the potential for further improvement too. That said, that doesn’t mean Solomon needs to be backed at a shortish price, the quick turnaround and the fact he’s ridden by one of the non-UK-based jockeys both slight niggles, so, with it not easy to land on a solid one to back each-way against him, this is a race we’re happy to sit out.

4.30 1 pt – 9 New Image

Some of the older-horse handicaps at this meeting can be a bit thin for the money, but this one is contested by plenty of in-form runners, a few of which are potentially a fair way ahead of their marks. One of those is Bopedro, yet to win in 2024 but who’s consistently shaped better than the result and just needs things to fall right to take advantage of a slipping mark. The top-weight Carrytheone is another who hasn’t always been seen to best effect in strongly-contested handicaps this season, though he benefited from an ease in grade when successful in a Racing League handicap at Chepstow on Thursday night. The return to a mile here isn’t necessarily sure to suit him, however, whereas the progressive New Image will surely relish this first crack at a longer trip. He’s hardly been doing badly at seven furlongs, already successful three times this season and placed in deep handicaps at York and Ascot on his last two starts, but the way he’s been shaping strongly suggests that a mile will unlock further improvement, his pedigree – by Frankel out of a smart winner at up to a mile – fully backing up such a view.

Haydock

2.25 1 pt ew – 3 Diamondonthehill

Diamondonthehill was a good second at long odds in this race last year – when among those in the ruck behind him were the now very smart pair Isle of Jura and Poet Master – and he arrives in good enough form to think he can go well again. Having dead-heated for first at Thirsk in May, he returned there last weekend with a good second, him and the improving 3-y-o Cerulean Bay pulling clear at the end of a modestly-run race. His stable continues in good form (33/1 winner on Wednesday), and with a style that lends itself to a well-run race around Haydock he looks worth backing each-way, particularly with the majority of firms paying 4 places.

3.00 2 pts – 2 Anmaat

Assessing Anmaat’s chance in the Rose Of Lancaster is a trade-off between the opportunity and how ready he can realistically expected to be given he’s been off the track for 14 months, with the odds available obviously the deciding factor, and in our book the odds are big enough to justify a bet. Successful in the Group 1 Prix d’Ispahan when last seen, he’d have to carry a 7 lb penalty for that if this race was last year but faces rivals inferior to him on recent form on level terms here. What’s more, not only was he forward enough to land the John Smith’s Cup on his reappearance in 2022, but his most impressive performance came when easily winning this race on his next start. He’s versatile with regards ground and we’re happy to trust that he’ll be forward enough to take advantage of this opportunity.

4.45 1 pt – 2 Choisya

We have to go back to 2017 for the last successful 3-y-o in this listed event and, whilst that alone certainly doesn’t preclude Indelible winning this, it’s hard to justify why she’s as short as she is judged on her runner-up effort in a similar race at Sandown last time out, seemingly beaten fair and square that day and likely to come into her own when tried over further than a mile given her pedigree and the way she’s been shaping. The one that looks overpriced in opposition is Choisya, already beaten a couple of times in listed company this season but shaping best on her reappearance (when the yard wasn’t quite firing) then probably having her speed blunted on soft ground at Goodwood next time. She’s been given over three months off since that run, will be much more at home under these conditions and, judged on her 3-y-o handicap form last back-end, has a much better chance at the weights than her Friday afternoon odds might suggest.

Newmarket

3.40 No Bet Advised

An intriguing renewal of the Sweet Solera but not a race that makes any great appeal from a betting aspect. Mountain Breeze sets the standard, fourth in the Albany and second in the Duchess of Cambridge on her last two starts. Both those races were over six furlongs, but she’s certainly bred to stay this longer trip and races as though it won’t be an issue, either. A straight reproduction of her Duchess of Cambridge form means it’ll take a good one to beat her, but Lake Victoria could be just that judged on her debut success at the Curragh last month. It was only a maiden she won and by just a head at that, but Lake Victoria created a fine impression in defeating the next-time wide-margin winner Red Letter and, like so many from the Aidan O’Brien yard, is bred in the deepest shade of purple, no surprise if she improves a chunk from her first run to second but the market in already in full anticipation of just that.