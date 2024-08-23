Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Ascot, Haydock and Kempton on Saturday.

Haydock

1.15 1 pt – 2 Holloway Boy

The betting says this is wide open with five of the seven runners virtually the same price in the early markets. It’s a pretty trappy contest in truth, but Holloway Boy strikes as one of the more solid options. He hasn’t won since landing the Chesham at Royal Ascot on his debut as a two-year-old, but he’s been better than ever in competitive, big-field handicaps on his last four starts, and while he’s worse off with Cicero’s Gift than when half a length behind him at Sandown in July, he perhaps has the edge over that rival in terms of robustness and reliability. Holloway Boy’s latest third at the Ebor meeting was just about a career best, suggesting he’s well up to winning races at this minor pattern level, and while he’s obviously well suited by the nature of a big-field handicap, there are a few pace angles in this to give hope it won’t be an excessively muddling contest, with the booking of William Buick a major positive as well.

1.50 1 pt – 7 Contacto

This is a warm three-year-old staying handicap, the 10 runners having won 18 races this year between them, and there’s no shortage of interesting horses at the top of the betting, the current top three in the market all made Horses In Focus by our reporters from their most recent run. Of that trio, Contacto is a little below the other pair on our adjusted ratings, but that’s because he hasn’t had the opportunity to increase his rating of late like that pair have having missed the whole of the summer since winning at Hamilton at the end of May. Of course, that absence has to be taken into consideration, but it’s best to focus on his potential in our book, particularly now that he steps up in trip. He’d looked a strong galloper when winning a well-run race on bad ground at Doncaster in April and is by a sire who’s making a fine impression with such types with his first crop of three-year-olds.

2.25 1 pt – 11 Dancing In Paris

An extremely competitive Old Borough Cup on Timeform adjusted ratings and trying to sort through the different lines of form – with the added imponderable of a few returning from long absences – is no easy task. Of course, it would be no surprise if either of the pair placed in the Ebor were to win but it’s another horse at the top of his game in Dancing In Paris who interests us most at the prices. He’s enjoyed a fine season already, winning three times, and looks likely to have more to offer yet judged on the way he won a Racing League race at Southwell last week. Admittedly he was able to race from a mark that was lower on all-weather than his turf one, but having looked like a horse that would benefit from a step back up to 1¾m, he impressed with the gears he showed to win over 1½m on the tapeta, scoring readily, suggesting he’s still going forward. He’s back in a much deeper race here but it’s worth remembering that his Ascot win over this trip in July came in a well-run race that produced a good timefigure, and both the second and third have advertised that form subsequently.

3.00 1 pt – 8 Jumbeau

Shagraan and Looking For Lynda are obvious contenders following fine runs in a big field at the Ebor meeting, but they’ve predictably found their way to the top of the betting, and Jumbeau, who also ran well at York last month, looks overpriced against them. Her third to Star of Lady M in the fillies’ handicap over five furlongs can probably be upgraded considering she came from an unfavourable high stall, and her mark remains just 2 lb higher than when beating Democracy Dilemma – a listed winner last weekend – at Windsor in the spring. Tom Clover’s horses continue to run well and Hollie Doyle takes the ride for the first time, while Jumbeau remains somewhat unexposed over five furlongs, only reverting to the trip this season having spent the entirety of 2023 running over further.

3.35 0.5 pt ew – 12 Kind of Blue

A big field for the Sprint Cup and it’s a corking race that looks really tight, with plenty of very smart sprinters on show but no absolute form standout. The shape of the race doesn’t dissuade an each-way approach – bookmakers are paying out on four or even five places – and Kind of Blue makes some appeal from that angle at double-figure odds. He’ll certainly need to improve, as he’s got ground to make up with several of these rivals judged on in-frame finishes in the Commonwealth Cup, Hackwood, and Phoenix Sprint on his last three outings, but he’s got closer to winning on each of those and is still entitled to be progressing just six races into his first season racing. It’s notable that the James Fanshawe stable is in belting form and, what’s more, has a good record in this race, having won it with Society Rock in 2012 and with Kind of Blue’s relative The Tin Man in 2018.

Ascot

1.35 1 pt – 2 The Wizard of Eye

The hunch remains that a high draw will be more beneficial than a low one, even in a reduced field size like this and it’s a bit of a surprise that The Wizard of Eye isn’t a clearer favourite. He looked an improved performer when making a winning start for his current yard over C&D in the Victoria Cup and was only 11/1 when sent for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee next time. Predictably he found that trip on the sharp side, but a return to 7f on slower ground will play much more to his strengths.

2.10 1 pt – 7 Kamboo

The Racing League may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s little doubt that given the money on offer the races are competitive, and that’s an angle that may have been a little overlooked so far as Kamboo is concerned here, the race he won at Newcastle last time already having produced four horses who’ve gone on to finish second on their next start, as well as Tafsir who won readily at Hamilton earlier this week. He won that a shade snugly too, and, on the back of being set an extremely difficult task to start his season, thrown into a Royal Ascot handicap less than three weeks on from reappearing in the Derby no less, it was impressive that he was able to get right back on the up after a short break. As well as the form of that win, the timefigure was good and, perhaps most significantly, he went off a well-backed 9/4 shot suggesting – if it wasn’t apparent from the race chosen as his seasonal starting point – that he’s got a big reputation. He does need to prove he can be as effective on turf as all-weather, but that shouldn’t be an issue on pedigree.

Kempton

2.35 2 pts – 3 Lion’s Pride



Hamish is a splendid horse who’s been virtually as good as ever this year at the age of eight, but he is coming here on the back of a poor effort and 15/8 underestimates the size of the task he faces in trying to give 3 lb to Lion’s Pride in our book. Admittedly, Hamish can count a win in this race over subsequent Coronation Cup and King George winner Hukum on his record, but this is also where Lion’s Pride has shown his best form, and that form gives him a major chance on these terms. Admittedly, you have to go back to last year to find it, but his ready defeat of Measured Time (successful in a US Grade 1 this year) here in November reads extremely well, as does his even readier success over Middle Earth and The Goat in novice at the track last summer. You have to rely on the return to this course and distance being key, as his recent turf form is some way removed from Hamish’s, but that’s hardly unrealistic (probably needed the run here on his return, while the shorter trip/inner loop were hardly ideal either).

3.15 1 pt – 10 Ebt’s Guard

A three-year-old representing some strong formlines from a single-figure draw looks the way to go here and while Kilt has obvious claims, there’s little to get excited about his current odds, especially if he misses the break like last time as he could find a lot of horses in front of him from stall 2. Ebt’s Guard looks a better bet at the prevailing odds. He’s run well on all three outings on all-weather, beaten in a photo over C&D on his reappearance and has run some very solid races in defeat since, touched off at Yarmouth when clear of the third and then not getting the run of the green in warm races at Ascot and Goodwood, that second at the Glorious meeting in particular looking strong form. He needs to put a below par effort behind him at York last time, but was caught wide and also suffered interference early in the straight so it’s easy enough to forgive. If he can recapture the progressive form he was showing prior to that, his double-figure odds look too big.