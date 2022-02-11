Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Lingfield, Naas and Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Ebasari - 13:05 Naas EBASARI failed to beat a rival home at Navan last month but he was hampered at the second-last and it's worth overlooking that effort and instead focusing on the form he showed when winning on his hurdling debut at Cork. He got the better of long odds-on favourite Adamantly Chosen by three-quarters of a length and it was notable how far the pair pulled clear - there was a gap of 27 lengths back to the third. Adamantly Chosen has since come out and posted a wide-margin win at Thurles, showing useful form, so that shines a positive light on Ebasari's performance at Cork. Ebasari is 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks to have been found a nice opportunity to bounce back.

The Big Improver War In Heaven - 14:55 Lingfield WAR IN HEAVEN was easy to back on his reappearance and first start since undergoing a breathing operation over this course and distance last month, but he showed improved form to get off the mark, producing a good turn of foot to score by three-quarters of a length after experiencing a far-from-ideal trip. War In Heaven was forced wide on the home turn, just as he was trying to launch his challenge in a race run at a slow pace, but he was good enough to overcome that interference at such a crucial part of the race, impressing with how well he picked up down the outside. He goes handicapping from a fair mark and remains open to plenty of improvement after only three starts.

The Timeform Flag Wendell's Lad - 18:15 Wolverhampton (Horse In Focus) WENDELL'S LAD caught the eye when third in a mile-and-a-quarter novice at Lingfield last month and he is entitled to build on that promising effort. Wendell's Lad was disadvantaged by being held up in a slowly-run race, but he made encouraging headway over a furlong out, finishing with a flourish in third behind a couple of rivals who were better positioned and also had the benefit of previous experience. Given the way he powered home, Wendell's Lad should improve for that experience and this longer trip.