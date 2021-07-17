Sporting Life
Timeform highlight a key piece of form
Timeform: Strong form and horses to follow

By Timeform
17:22 · SAT August 07, 2021

Timeform highlight a piece of form that is working out well and identify a couple of horses of interest.

Doncaster, Saturday 17 July

1m4f fillies' handicap

Two unexposed fillies fought out the finish to this handicap and clocked a good time, so it appealed as a piece of form that might work out well. That has certainly been the case as the runner-up, Sea La Rosa, and third home, Polyphony, won next time out, so it's well worth keeping an eye on where the winner, Viola, next appears.

The four-year-old Viola has been brought along steadily – as is often the case with runners from the James Fanshawe stable – and she has proved better than ever this season. She struck on her reappearance at Lingfield in May and put a disappointing performance behind her when scoring at Doncaster last month, gaining a first win away from the all-weather and proving herself fully effective on turf.

Viola impressed with the smooth headway that she made to get into contention and she also showed a good attitude under pressure to fend off the rallying runner-up, who was in receipt of a hefty weight-for-age allowance. That was a career-best effort from Viola and is a solid piece of form, so she will be of interest if taking up an engagement at Salisbury on Thursday from just a 4 lb higher mark.

Subsequent winners Sea La Rosa and Polyphony should remain competitive after registering narrow wins, but one who may fly under the radar next time is the fourth-placed Toora Loora.

Toora Loora won comfortably at Yarmouth last month, proving well suited by the test of speed that developed in that steadily-run mile-and-a-half handicap. She then wasn't so well suited by how things panned out at Doncaster, with the strong gallop making for more of a test at the trip. Toora Loora disappointed at Newmarket last time but she had a legitimate excuse having been dropped in trip and then held up in a steadily-run race. She has edged down in the weights to just 2 lb above the mark she comfortably defied at Yarmouth, so she will be one to note if taking up her entry over a mile and a half at Wolverhampton's speed-favouring course on Tuesday.

