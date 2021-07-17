Timeform: Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a piece of form that is working out well and identify a couple of horses of interest.

Doncaster, Saturday 17 July 1m4f fillies' handicap Two unexposed fillies fought out the finish to this handicap and clocked a good time, so it appealed as a piece of form that might work out well. That has certainly been the case as the runner-up, Sea La Rosa, and third home, Polyphony, won next time out, so it's well worth keeping an eye on where the winner, Viola, next appears.

The four-year-old Viola has been brought along steadily – as is often the case with runners from the James Fanshawe stable – and she has proved better than ever this season. She struck on her reappearance at Lingfield in May and put a disappointing performance behind her when scoring at Doncaster last month, gaining a first win away from the all-weather and proving herself fully effective on turf. Viola impressed with the smooth headway that she made to get into contention and she also showed a good attitude under pressure to fend off the rallying runner-up, who was in receipt of a hefty weight-for-age allowance. That was a career-best effort from Viola and is a solid piece of form, so she will be of interest if taking up an engagement at Salisbury on Thursday from just a 4 lb higher mark.