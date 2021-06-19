Horse racing analysis: Timeform's strong form and horses to follow

You would expect the Ulster Derby, with first-place prize-money of just under €50,000, to be a strong piece of form, but the latest renewal is working out remarkably well. Six of the first eight home in the Ulster Derby have run subsequently and they have all acquitted themselves well, with three winning next time out and another trio finishing runner-up, performing at least as well as they had at Down Royal.

The subsequent performances of the other principals suggests that Kailash is a well-handicapped horse having been left on the same mark as when fourth in the Ulster Derby, and he is worth watching out for. That was his first attempt beyond a mile and a quarter, but he was ridden as if the extended mile-and-a-half trip was no issue and was sent on over three furlongs out. He faded inside the final 50 yards but the performance was a career-best on the figures and he evidently had no issue with the distance. That opens up plenty of options and he could yet do better as he has shown run-by-run improvement this season.

Sheishybrid had won over course and distance on her previous start but she was up 9 lb in the weights and in much deeper waters against high-end handicappers. She had to settle for seventh, but she held every chance on the turn for home and was beaten less than seven lengths after fading in the straight. Her previous course-and-distance success proves she stays an extended mile and a half, but the way she shaped in the Ulster Derby suggests she'd have no problem dropping back in trip, while she remains eligible for much weaker handicaps, including those restricted to her own sex. The handicapper dropped her 1 lb for her Ulster Derby effort, but it was a career-best on the Timeform figures and she is likely to be high on the shortlist when she reappears.