Check out the Timeform report on Salvator Mundi's win in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer at Punchestown.

A fourth consecutive win in the race for Willie Mullins, the yard responsible for the second too, though this has the feeling of a below-par renewal, none of the sextet enhancing their form a great deal in a tactical contest, the winner doing plenty wrong on the day. SALVATOR MUNDI (FR) ultimately got the job done with a bit in hand but it was far from plain sailing, and, for all he's entitled to come on for this first run in 8 months and be suited by a likely stronger pace come the spring, such a performance didn't justify the shortening of a price for the Supreme (now 7/2 with most firms) that still feels something of a hangover to his second to Sir Gino in France; soon steadied, jumped none too fluently, raced freely, went fourth second, shaken up after 2 out, good progress early in straight, led when edged right approaching last, ran on. KEL HISTOIRE (FR) confirmed the promise of his successful hurdling debut and was unlucky not to finish a clearer second, though there's no disputing he'd have made little impression on the winner had he been granted a trouble-free passage; prominent, not fluent 4 out, challenged next, short of room before last, fourth there, stayed on again run-in, took second on line; already bordering on useful, he's open to further improvement.