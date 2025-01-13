Check out the Timeform report on Salvator Mundi's win in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer at Punchestown.
A fourth consecutive win in the race for Willie Mullins, the yard responsible for the second too, though this has the feeling of a below-par renewal, none of the sextet enhancing their form a great deal in a tactical contest, the winner doing plenty wrong on the day.
SALVATOR MUNDI (FR) ultimately got the job done with a bit in hand but it was far from plain sailing, and, for all he's entitled to come on for this first run in 8 months and be suited by a likely stronger pace come the spring, such a performance didn't justify the shortening of a price for the Supreme (now 7/2 with most firms) that still feels something of a hangover to his second to Sir Gino in France; soon steadied, jumped none too fluently, raced freely, went fourth second, shaken up after 2 out, good progress early in straight, led when edged right approaching last, ran on.
KEL HISTOIRE (FR) confirmed the promise of his successful hurdling debut and was unlucky not to finish a clearer second, though there's no disputing he'd have made little impression on the winner had he been granted a trouble-free passage; prominent, not fluent 4 out, challenged next, short of room before last, fourth there, stayed on again run-in, took second on line; already bordering on useful, he's open to further improvement.
RELIEVED OF DUTIES (IRE) took another small step forward, his jumping again proving an asset (held when making only error at the last) but he lacked the pace and seemingly the class of the winner as that one powered past in a matter of strides; prominent, pushed along before last, second when not fluent there (jumped well otherwise), kept on, lost second on line.
SKY LORD has plenty of stamina in his pedigree and probably would have been better served making this more of test, though it's still been a most positive start to his career and he'd be well worth another try at this sort of level (remains with potential), probably over further; soon led, tackled 2 out, headed before last, awkward on landing, one paced run-in.
ARTIC LANE (IRE) who attracted late support at large odds, ran creditably on the balance of his form but was readily left behind once the pace quickened, blinkers having been called for back down in trip; mid-field, lost place when not fluent second, untidy again next, mistake 4 out, left behind from 2 out.
MR RANGO (IRE) the only one of these without a hurdling victory to his name, was hopelessly out of his depth; in rear, not fluent first, struggling when not fluent again 3 out.
