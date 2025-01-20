The race wasn't quite the epic that 2022 turned out to be, but Jonbon produced a performance at least as good as he ever has in seeing off the challenge of his older rival in decisive fashion, hard to see why the tables should be turned at Cheltenham, the winner's performance as good as any apart from Shishkin - and Energumene - in 2022 since this race became a Grade 1 in 2008; the pace was sound, the leader asked to up the tempo from the eighth then really going for home after 3 out.

The Clarence House was able to be run at Ascot for the first time since Shishkin defeated Energumene in an epic renewal in 2022 and it featured another keenly anticipated clash between the stables of Henderson and Mullins, with Energumene this time facing Jonbon, the pair incidentally the beaten favourites in the two runnings staged at Cheltenham in the last two seasons.

JONBON (FR) had been a beaten favourite in this last season but made no mistake this time around, as at Sandown more relaxed beforehand than typical in the past, adding yet another Grade 1 to his tally with a performance as good as any in his wonderfully consistent career; soon led, jumped fluently in main if slightly left at times and travelled well, joined briefly fifth, pressed on before eighth, fiddled 3 out, quickened after, in command when left further clear 2 out, kept on well; it's hard to see what can beat him in the Champion Chase.

ENERGUMENE (FR) had shown at Cork that he retained most of his ability, but he faced a 2-year younger opponent of a higher calibre at level weights this time and wasn't able to find the improvement required from that first run back after a long absence, hard to see him turning the tables at Cheltenham, though it's conceivable that he could narrow the gap, given his trainer's skills, his 2 previous wins in the Champion Chase following defeats in the Clarence House after all; took keen hold and mostly pressed leader, shaken up after 3 out, second when mistake 2 out, not quicken, no extra final 100 yds.

EDWARDSTONE ran another good race in defeat, essentially not good enough but sticking to his task after he'd not had the pace to go with the first 2 turning for home; held up, not fluent 3 out, shaken up after, not quicken, kept on run-in.

BOOTHILL (IRE) was up against it in this company but ran well below his best in any case; held up, shaken up before 3 out, left behind home turn.