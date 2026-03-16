Timeform report and analysis | Cheltenham Gold Cup won by Gaelic Warrior

A Cheltenham Gold Cup in which the 2 most notable absentees were trained by Willie Mullins, the previous dual winner Galopin des Champs scratched the previous weekend after a set-back and Fact To File aimed at the Ryanair the day before but withdrawn at the eleventh hour, yet the training powerhouse was still able to land the prize with Gaelic Warrior, a fifth win in the race for the trainer, all since 2019, the Festival again demonstrating his dominance of the jumping scene at the top level, outscoring the rest of the Irish stables combined over the 4 days, with 7 of the yard's 8 wins at Grade 1 level, only the Stayers' Hurdle eluding him of the 4 most prestigious prizes; Gaelic Warrior represented Fact To File's form and on this showing there's little between the pair, his winning effort a career-best and one well up to the recent standard for the Gold Cup, the race run in a good time and the form having a solid look to it, even if a couple of the more fancied British-trained runners left the impression they were amiss, that the home team managed 5 runners, including 4 with serious claims, a step forward on recent seasons, British stables overall holding their own at the meeting admittedly with handicap success skewing that, to the extent the Prestbury Cup went down to the one conventional open handicap run all week to head back to Ireland.