Constitution River earned a big Timeform rating of 124p for his win in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes on Thursday, the firm feeling he's a Group One winner in waiting.
The son on Wootton Basset was sent off at 2/9 on the Roodee in his first race since winning the Group Two Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in August and won in the manner the market suggested.
However, there was substance to the performance as well, the master rating allotted to Aidan O'Brien's charge is 6lb higher than stablemate and Betfred Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini earned when winning the Boodles Chester Vase 24 hours earlier.
Both ratings have the 'p' symbol attached indicating further improvement is expected.
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"It’s impossible to escape the conclusion that we saw something out of the ordinary in the Dee Stakes where Constitution River ran out a seven-length winner in a race record time under conditions that were faster than the official," said Timeform's Lead Flat Analyst David Johnson.
"Aidan O’Brien has dominated the Chester trials for several years now, this was his fifth Dee Stakes in a row and his eighth in the last nine runnings and this latest one served notice of the arrival of a potential new star on the scene.
"The yard probably have more suitable candidates for Epsom, the Vase winner Benvenuto Cellini for one, but Constitution River is surely a Group One winner in waiting at around a mile-and-a-quarter, and the prospect of a match-up with 2000 Guineas winner Bow Echo further down the line is a mouthwatering one."
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