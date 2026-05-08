Constitution River earned a big Timeform rating of 124p for his win in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes on Thursday, the firm feeling he's a Group One winner in waiting.

The son on Wootton Basset was sent off at 2/9 on the Roodee in his first race since winning the Group Two Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in August and won in the manner the market suggested. However, there was substance to the performance as well, the master rating allotted to Aidan O'Brien's charge is 6lb higher than stablemate and Betfred Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini earned when winning the Boodles Chester Vase 24 hours earlier. Both ratings have the 'p' symbol attached indicating further improvement is expected.

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