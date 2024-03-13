Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
What Timeform said about the big-race action

Timeform reaction: Captain Guiness wins Champion Chase

By David Cleary
17:07 · WED March 13, 2024

Timeform's man on the course David Cleary reflects on the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase victory of Captain Guinness.

It was almost a case of last horse standing in the season's biggest two-mile chase.

With the 2023 winner Energumene on the sidelines, Jonbon a withdrawal due to the poor form of Nicky Henderson's yard and Dinoblue aimed at the Mares' Chase, the way looked clear for El Fabiolo, sent off at 9/2-on.

However, El Fabiolo got only as far as the fifth where he left his hindlegs trailing and was pulled up immediately.

Edwardstone, the second favourite, was still in front into the straight, but was soon headed and on the retreat when he came down two out. With the outsiders Funambule Sivola and Elixir de Nutz out of contention, the race became a match between Captain Guinness and Gentleman de Mee.

Captain Guinness looked in control at the last and though his idling enabled Gentleman de Mee to close, he was ridden out to win by a length and a half. Captain Guinness, no match for Energumene when runner-up last season, is very much a known quantity.

He and Gentleman de Mee had been third and fourth, well behind behind El Fabiolo, in the Dublin Chase last month.

As with yesterday's Champion Hurdle, the understudies have taken their chance of a bit of the limelight, but the form is nothing out of the ordinary for a race of such prestige.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo