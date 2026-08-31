Timeform highlight some notable performances and ratings updates from the weekend.

A low-key weekend of action, with the feature race at Goodwood – the Group 2 Virgin Bet Celebration Mile – lessened by a couple of non-runners due to heavy rainfall. That was no concern to Zavateri (up to 120), though, who had a considerably easier task than his previous two starts and took advantage in good style, helped by a step back up to what is probably his optimum trip and by some of his rivals misfiring, but still deserving some credit for handling the quick turnaround from York. This was a weak race for the grade and he'll need more if he's to make a significant impact back up in Group 1 company, but this does show he handles testing ground well, something that could well be an asset in the QEII on Champions Day. For reference, the 3/1 market leader Gstaad is rated 126. The handicap performance of the day arguably came from the George Scott-trained filly Forty Years On (now 110p) who continues to go from strength to strength, connections rewarded for their patient approach, perhaps waiting for this softer ground given she'd had an 11-week break since Newbury. She's open to further progress and a pattern race will surely be on her agenda soon, the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster's Leger meeting an obvious target with this level of performance already good enough to win a typical running of that.

Over at Sandown, Love Dynasty (up to 108) proved suited by the emphasis on stamina when just getting the better of Noche Clasica (also 108) and Moon Target (remains on 109 following this effort on the softest ground she's faced) in the BetMGM Atalanta Stakes. The Kevin Ryan-trained winner is entered in the Sun Chariot, though more is likely to be required to play a prominent role in that. Forty minutes later in the Bet MGM Solario Stakes, Alfred Wallace (97) didn't need to improve but appreciated a change of tactics in a slightly lesser Group 3 than the Acomb and took advantage against less experienced rivals. Although he's very much a two-year-old on looks, his superb pedigree gives hope for next year, and, more immediately, given his toughness and consistency, he's worth a shot at a top race, the Lagardere perhaps the best option. At Windsor, Tenability (up to 118) produced his best effort to date under a 3-lb penalty (gave weight to everything) in the listed Weatherbys August Stakes. A good gallop and much more prominent ride than of late appeared to really suit and, as a typical William Haggas improver, he could well develop into a very smart stayer (will stay at least 1¾m).