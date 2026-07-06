Timeform ratings and analysis for Coral-Eclipse

Constitution River confirmed himself the best three-year-old middle-distance performer around in the Coral-Eclipse.

This year’s renewal of the Coral-Eclipse can't go down as a vintage generational clash by any means as, progressive though Saddadd and Gethin had been to this point, at the start of the weekend there were 16 European-trained older horses who operate over middle distances with higher Timeform ratings. Only once this century, when City of Troy laboured through soft ground to beat Al Riffa in 2024, had the pick of the older horses arrived with a lower Timeform rating, and neither of that pair really ran their race, either.

It therefore made this a rematch from the Prix du Jockey Club, the draw this time a level playing field which, together with a strong gallop set by a stablemate, allowed Constitution River to show he's the standout three-year-old colt at this distance with a new rating of 128p, which is behind only top-class miler Bow Echo (131p) in that age group. Constitution River was perhaps produced to lead early enough in a strongly-run race, entering the lead around two furlongs out and, though he did edge to his right in the final furlong, he was driven out to extend his advantage in the final 100 yards. Indeed, bigger tests for Constitution River await, but judged on this performance, he’s more than ready to mix it with the likes of Ombudsman and Calandagan. There's even better to come and any of the remaining big middle-distance contests this season could provide him with an opportunity to push his rating beyond the 130 mark, a clash with Ombudsman at York a mouth-watering prospect.

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