Timeform ratings analysis | Two-year-old division

Adam Houghton highlights how the leading two-year-olds stack up on Timeform ratings.

119p City of Troy Well on top at the finish when making a winning debut at the Curragh's Irish Derby meeting, City of Troy looked a two-year-old right out of the top drawer when following up in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket last time, putting up the best performance in the race's history. There was a lot to like about the way he went through the race and then the powerful manner in which he drew right away in the final furlong, ultimately winning by six and a half lengths from Haatem, who gave the form a boost when going one better in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood next time. That City of Troy could run to such a high level on just his second start promises great things, identifying him as very much the one to beat in the top two-year-old races this season. He's a grand type physically with a top pedigree and still abundant potential to improve further.

111p Ramatuelle (filly) Beaten just once in four starts to date, Ramatuelle has shown smart form in winning Group races at Chantilly the last twice, first landing the Prix du Bois by five lengths and then running to a similar level when following up with another clear-cut success in the Prix Robert Papin. She disputed the lead from early on in the Prix Robert Papin and the most impressive aspect of her performance was the way she gradually increased her advantage inside the final two furlongs as the other pacesetter dropped away, ultimately landing the spoils by four lengths. That effort confirmed Ramatuelle's status as the top two-year-old in France – not to mention the best two-year-old filly anywhere in Europe – and she promises to take plenty of beating in the Prix Morny at Deauville later in the month, especially as she receives 3lb from the colts in opposition.

111p River Tiber River Tiber was sent off a short-priced favourite for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot having created an excellent impression in winning his first two starts in Ireland by a cumulative margin of over 12 lengths, showing useful form with the promise of more to come. He was made to work harder to maintain his unbeaten record at the Royal meeting, but that was another step forward in pure form terms as he came out on top in what looked a deep renewal of that Group 2, travelling well before digging deep when it was required to get the verdict by a neck. A well-made colt, River Tiber is very much the type to go on improving and should ensure that Ramatuelle doesn't have things all her own way in the Prix Morny having been targeted there instead of Saturday's Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

River Tiber (leader on far side) wins the Coventry

110p Army Ethos Sent off at 20/1 for the Coventry, Army Ethos outran those odds in no uncertain terms as he stepped up markedly on his debut form to fill the runner-up spot behind River Tiber, leading home the near-side group and pushing the winner all the way to the line. A sprinter on looks and pedigree, Army Ethos is likely to progress further and should be capable of winning races in pattern company, though he might have to wait until 2024 for another opportunity having been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

109p Bucanero Fuerte Bucanero Fuerte completed the frame in the Coventry when beaten just a length into third, showing himself to be a useful colt, and he gave that form a boost when going a couple of places better in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh last time. That Group 2 threw up a cracking finish between two smart prospects and Bucanero Fuerte produced a really gusty effort to prevail late on, battling on well to get the verdict by a short head from Unquestionable. The Phoenix Stakes over the same course and distance is the next port of call and there should be more to come from him in what has the makings of a fascinating rematch with the runner-up.

Bucanero Fuerte (purple) edges out Unquestionable in the Railway

109p Rosallion Rosallion ran out an impressive four-length winner of the listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot last time, confirming the promise of his debut victory at Newbury a few weeks earlier as he came away from three other unbeaten colts in the frame. The form – supported by the timefigure – puts him up there with Army Ethos as one of the top two-year-olds trained in Britain and he too is open to more improvement. His stable won that Ascot contest in 2020 with Chindit, who went on to land the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster next time, and a similar path could be on the cards for this exciting prospect.

Rosallion leaves his rivals trailing at Ascot

109p Unquestionable Unlike Bucanero Fuerte, Unquestionable was having his first start in pattern company in the Railway Stakes and it was a huge run from him to be beaten so narrowly, just denied by the game winner in the final strides. There isn't much between the pair on that evidence and Unquestionable is certainly no forlorn hope to reverse the placings in the Phoenix. Indeed, it's potentially significant that this improving colt is the stable first string for Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking a remarkable eighteenth success in this Group 1.