Following a weekend featuring two Grade 1s, Tony McFadden highlights the state of play in the novice hurdle division based on Timeform ratings.

It looked like a competitive edition of the Tolworth Novices' Hurdle - the eight-runner field was the largest in the race since 2008 - though disappointing displays from two of the market leaders in Authorised Speed and Arctic Bresil had an impact on the quality and ultimately presented Tahmuras with a good opportunity which he readily capitalised on to extend his unbeaten record over hurdles. Tahmuras, who overcame inexperience and some sloppy jumping in the straight to register a two-and-a-half-length success, gives the impression that he'll stay beyond two miles and will progress further, though he's going to need to if he's to make a telling impact in the top novice hurdles in the spring as a Timeform rating of 134p is some way shy of what the best in Ireland have achieved so far. It's also lower than what a Tolworth winner typically achieves: indeed, his rating is the lowest posted by the winner in the race in the last decade, though it should be pointed out there's an impressive roll of honour.

Both hurdles in the straight were omitted in the Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday, leading to a run-in of more than half a mile, though the two horses with the strongest form credentials came to the fore in any case. Irish Point had finished a couple of places in advance of Champ Kiely when the pair were second and fourth respectively in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse, but Champ Kiely, who came in for a canny front-running ride over this half-mile longer trip, was able to reverse the form. Champ Kiely (149 from 142p) had failed to settle properly under a patient ride in the Royal Bond but he was able to channel his energy more efficiently at Naas, which helped bring about a bigger performance.

That two-and-a-quarter-length success may have represented an improved effort from Champ Kiely - and was the best in the race based on bare ratings since Next Destination (150) in 2018 - but it still pays a compliment to Royal Bond winner Marine Nationale, and his rating has been edged up 1 lb to 150p. Marine Nationale deserves plenty of credit for winning the Royal Bond as he conceded first run to Irish Point, and he did well to cut him back close home to take his unbeaten record to four (he's won two bumpers and two races over hurdles). However, marginally the best performance in the novice hurdle division this season based on Timeform ratings was posted by Facile Vega (152P) in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle. Last season's dominant bumper performer Facile Vega had created an excellent impression when winning a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse the day before the Royal Bond and he stepped up on that form in Grade1 company at Leopardstown, readily brushing aside stablemate Il Etait Temps by four lengths with five lengths further back to Ashroe Diamond. Ashroe Diamond, who was ridden to pick up the pieces at Leopardstown, had been beaten just over four lengths when third in the Royal Bond on her previous start. The time of Facile Vega's win also compared favourably with the that of the following handicap hurdle won by a smart sort, which adds further substance to the form.

Timeform's highest-rated novice hurdlers 152P Facile Vega

150p Marine Nationale

149 Champ Kiely

148 Irish Point

146 Salvador Ziggy