Timeform ratings analysis | Ka Ying Rising the highest-rated sprinter this century

Ka Ying Rising's outstanding performance on Sunday has earned him a Timeform rating of 137 that marks him out as the highest-rated sprinter this century and one of the best in the organisation's history.

Abernant and Pappa Fourway, who were champions more than 70 years ago, are the only sprinters who have been awarded ratings higher than 137 since Timeform was established in 1948. Ka Ying Rising, trained by David Hayes, beat Satono Reve by four and a quarter lengths on Sunday, breaking his own track record in the process. The pair had also been first and second in the same race 12 months ago, when the winning margin was two and a quarter lengths.

Timeform's lead Flat Analyst David Johnson told the Nick Luck Daily podcast: "Ka Ying Rising, the world's best sprinter, has a new Timeform rating of 137 - that's an increase from his pre-race figure of 135. "We saw at the weekend he was eased down to win a second Chairman's Prize and extend that winning sequence to 20, beating Satono Reve by almost twice as far as he did last year. "That rating of 137 takes him above modern greats like Black Caviar and Battaash (both 136), and level with Dayjur and Moorestyle. When looking at the list of Timeform's historic top sprinters, a rating of 137 has Ka Ying Rising joint third behind only Abernant, who was rated 142, and Papa Fourway, who was rated 139. "Abernant was the dominant sprinter of 1949 and 1950 and won the King's Stand, two July Cups, two Nunthorpes and two King Georges. Pappa Fourway won the King's Stand, July Cup and Diadem back in 1955. "What we're seeing from Ka Ying Rising is definitely putting him in that all-time great status."

Ka Ying Rising has a new Timeform rating of 137 following his victory in the Chairman's Sprint Prize on Sunday, an increase from his pre-race figure of 135 🇭🇰



That takes him above recent great sprinters Battaash & Black Caviar, who where both rated 136 at their peak 📊 pic.twitter.com/b0zvP8Z65q — Timeform (@Timeform) April 27, 2026

Emphasising how far clear Ka Ying Rising is of the best sprinters in Europe, Johnson added: "Look at how he compares to the current European horses. Lazzat on 124 is the highest-rated European sprinter and he beat Satono Reve by just half a length in last year's Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Stakes, so that just gives a bit of context to the different league that Ka Ying Rising is operating in. "It would obviously be great to see him at Royal Ascot, but to suggest he has to come here to prove anything is all a bit parochial. What he's doing out in Hong Kong is already enough to earn him that all-time great status." The highest-rated horse in Europe is Calandagan, who earned a Timeform rating of 133 for his win in the Champion Stakes last season. He is trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and carries the colours of the Aga Khan Studs, as does last season's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz who remains rated 131 following his smooth return to action in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp on Sunday.