Timeform ratings analysis from the Cambridgeshire Festival

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform ratings reaction following some significant juvenile performances at Newmarket's Cambridgeshire Festival.

Bubbling (Timeform rating 108p from 93p)

Bubbling was unlucky in running when a keeping-on third in a listed race at Leopardstown a couple of weeks ago, though she didn't help herself by pulling hard and needing to find so much cover. Bubbling clearly learned from that experience, however, as she proved much more clued-up at Newmarket and took a big step forward on form to run out an emphatic winner of the Rockfel Stakes, confirming the abundant promise of her wide-margin maiden win at the Galway Festival. Her task was eased by a poor showing from market rival Formal and it was probably a substandard edition of the Rockfel, though Bubbling registered the same performance rating as last year's winner Carla's Way and only 2 lb lower than Commissioning whose effort in 2022 was among the best in the race in recent years. The strength Bubbling showed in the finish to pull two and a quarter lengths clear bodes well for her prospects at a mile and the Fillies' Mile would look like a suitable option if connections elect to go elsewhere with Moyglare and Cheveley Park winner Lake Victoria. For context, Ylang Ylang, who was only third in the Rockfel, earned a Timeform rating of 108 when winning the Fillies' Mile 12 months ago. Wimbledon Hawkeye (113p from 109p)

Wimbledon Hawkeye was up against some promising rivals in the Royal Lodge but he stood out on Timeform's pre-race ratings based on the form he had shown when splitting The Lion In Winter and Ruling Court in an exceptionally strong edition of the Acomb Stakes and he ran out a convincing winner. Wimbledon Hawkeye travelled smoothly, quickened clear over a furlong out and saw the extra distance out well to win by a length and a half, posting a performance of similar merit to Scorthy Champ's (113p) National Stakes success. Wimbledon Hawkeye's victory provided another boost for the Acomb form - The Waco Kid had also advertised it when winning the Tattersalls Stakes - and York winner The Lion In Winter's rating has been revised as a consequence to 119p. Shadow of Light (120 from 106)

The only juvenile now rated higher than The Lion In Winter is impressive Middle Park Stakes winner Shadow of Light, though it should be pointed out the former still has the Timeform 'p' to highlight he remains likely to improve. Perhaps The Lion In Winter or Ancient Truth (110p) will post a champion juvenile performance in the Dewhurst, but for now the pecking order is narrowly headed by Shadow of Light who raised his game significantly to land the Middle Park by four lengths from a below-par Whistlejacket, the only previous Group 1 winner in the line-up. A rating of 120 identifies Shadow of Light as a good winner of the Middle Park and his effort was the best in the race since Shalaa registered the same performance rating in 2015. The last winner rated higher was Dream Ahead who posted a dazzling display in 2010 to earn a figure of 129. Lake Victoria (119p from 110p)

You also have to go back to 2010 to find the last time a Cheveley Park winner was rated higher than the latest winner Lake Victoria. Lake Victoria put up the best performance since Hooray (121) when running out an emphatic three-length winner on Saturday, showing excellent speed under a positive ride to cope with the drop to six furlongs having won the Moyglare Stud Stakes over seven on her previous start. Lake Victoria is rated 6 lb clear of Phoenix Stakes winner Babouche, who failed to fire in the Cheveley Park, among the juvenile fillies this year. The last two-year-old filly to end the season with a higher rating was Lady Aurelia (127) in 2016. Liberty Lane (120 from 115)

A rating of 120 is the benchmark for very smart form on Timeform's scale and Liberty Lane reached that level when defying top weight to win the Cambridgeshire Handicap, posting the best effort in the race since Wissahickon in 2018. Liberty Lane was clearly helped by being drawn low - the first seven home all raced towards the far side - but it was still impressive how he stormed two and a half lengths clear, winning in the style of one capable of making an impact in Group company. For context, Prague, an impressive winner of the Group 2 Joel Stakes, is rated 121.