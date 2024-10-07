Timeform ratings analysis from Longchamp and Newmarket

We provide the Timeform ratings reaction following some significant Group 1 action at Longchamp and Newmarket.

BLUESTOCKING (Timeform rating 123 from 121) More often than not, it takes a top-class performance to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but this year’s renewal was a substandard one, with a number of high-profile horses missing from the field, notably leading three-year-old colt City of Troy, who is heading to the Breeders’ Cup next month instead. A couple from the home team were also ineligible due to being geldings, namely impressive King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes Goliath and Calandagan, and that also took some gloss of what is dubbed as one of the world’s most prestigious races, especially as this year’s winner, Bluestocking, had finished behind all three of those rivals at some point this season. However, that is to take nothing away from Bluestocking, who was supplemented at a cost of €120,000, and showed slightly improved form to come out on top by one and a quarter lengths from Aventure (122 from 119). She capped off a fine season, recording her third Group 1 success, and her first in open company rather than against just her own sex, and defeating the same rival she had done in the Prix Vermeille three weeks earlier, though Aventure was ridden more patiently in a race where it proved hard to make ground up from off the pace. Bluestocking was well drawn in stall 3 and took full advantage, breaking well and getting the perfect position tracking eventual third Los Angeles, in a good position entering the straight and asked to go and win her race around two furlongs out, again displaying a determined attitude at the finish. She became the ninth filly or mare to win the Arc in the last 14 renewals. This was due to be Bluestocking’s final race before heading off the paddocks, but her future will reportedly be decided in the coming weeks. Aventure, on the other hand, will stay in training next season and there are more good races to be won with her.

RAMATUELLE (122 from 113) One of the most impressive performances on Arc Day at Longchamp came from Ramatuelle (122 from 113), who beat Kinross by three lengths in the Prix de la Foret. It was the biggest field this century for the Foret, but in event it all proved rather one sided, Ramatuelle putting daylight between herself and the rest in no time at all, showing a sparkling turn of foot reminiscent of Moonlight Cloud in this contest back in 2013. It was a big career-best effort from Ramatuelle on her return from four months off to make the breakthrough at Group 1 level, becoming the fourth horse from the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket to do so this season. She’s now reportedly set for a rematch with her Royal Ascot conqueror Porta Fortuna in the Breeders' Cup Mile and will pose a formidable threat to all under the likely speed-favouring conditions at Del Mar.

TAMFANA (121 from 115)

It was the smallest field for the Sun Chariot since 2006, but it was a renewal that was well up to standard, a pair of stablemates with nine Group 1 wins between them taking on the three-year-olds which included a pair of classic winners - Darnation's having come on the continent - and the well-backed Tamfana (121 from 115), who was an unlucky loser behind Elmalka in the 1000 Guineas, showed much improved form to follow up her Atalanta Stakes success. It was a very taking performance from her, too, given an uncomplicated ride under Colin Keane for the first time and impressing with how well she moved through her race, well in command entering the final furlong and just pushed out to beat Inspiral by two lengths. Tamfana produced a performance which is right up there with the best from a filly over a mile so far this season and she will have serious claims of completing a hat-trick if taking up her engagement in the QEII at Ascot next month. She is already proven in testing conditions if the ground does worsen and she would be right in the mix on form terms also once her sex and weight allowance are taken into account. Tamfana will also be a filly to follow in her four-year-old campaign.

VERTICAL BLUE (109p from 88) The biggest upset of the day at Longchamp on Sunday came in the Prix Marcel Boussac where Vertical Blue narrowly outpointed her odds-on stablemate Zarigana. Vertical Blue has improved with each start of late, but this was a big step up, taking the rise in class in her stride in a bobbing finish, evidently well served by a relative test of stamina, finding plenty when joined by Zarigana in the closing stages. There should be even more to come from her next time judged by her recent progress. Zarigana arguably remains the best prospect in the race, though, bred in the purple and impressive in winning her previous two starts, looking the best filly in the race but denied by her more experienced stablemate who had her nose down at just the right moment as they passed the past virtually together, denied in a race won by her illustrious grandam Zarkava. She remains with the potential to win some top races next season, while she is also bred to excel when going beyond a mile.

MAKAROVA (117 from 113) The Prix de l’Abbaye is a race that historically sees a high number of British and Irish-trained horses, and this year’s renewal was no exception, with just three runners representing the home team. British-trained horses dominated the race, the first 10 home all trained in Britain, while low to middle draws were at an advantage, and five-year-old mare Makarova proved better than ever to record her first win at the highest level from in-form pair Bradsell and Believing, who had previously finished one-two in both the Nunthorpe and Flying Five. Makarova hadn’t been beaten far on her previous two visits to this track, including in this race 12 months ago, and conditions played to her strengths, her proven stamina coming into play to record her second soft-ground success of the season. She was readily on top at the finish and finished her career in the best possible way – she will reportedly now take up her next role at the paddocks.