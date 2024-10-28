Timeform race report of Criterium International

Read Timeform's race report of the Criterium International in good style by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Twain.

A race that lived up to the 'International' in its title but the sole French-trained runner Maranoa Charlie, who'd been impressive in compiling an unbeaten record, was a big let-down, giving himself little chance of lasting home after haring off into a lead of at least 10 lengths. The patiently-ridden Aidan O'Brien pair had it to themselves in the closing stages but that doesn't mean they simply picked up the pieces, both being promising colts and winner Twain a particularly good prospect barely a week on from his debut and still looking inexperienced. Despite his main hope bombing out, sire Wootton Bassett still had the first and third here, completing a Group 1 double on the card after Tennessee Stud in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud and capping a month in which he'd also had the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Camille Pissarro and Dewhurst runner-up Expanded. Twain wasn't the easiest to assess beforehand but went from winning a maiden on his debut at 28/1 to becoming a Group 1 winner in little more than a week, fully justifying the decision to supplement him and becoming yet another two-year-old pattern winner for a stable which, even by its own high standards, has had remarkable success this year in such races and was winning this one for the sixth time. He was patiently ridden, still plenty to do home turn, pushed along, good headway from two furlongs out, ran green, carrying his head to one side, led over a furlong out, edged left in final furlong, pushed out. Understandably still looking inexperienced, he's sure to have learnt plenty from this and will progress further next year with the 2000 Guineas his early target.

Mount Kilimanjaro ran well up in grade, maintaining his record of improving with each run, though clearly second-best to his very progressive stablemate in the closing stages after making his run from a similar position. H was held up, good headway straight, challenged briefly over a furlong out, forced to switch off the rail inside final furlong when the winner came across him, kept on. He's likely to go on improving, his trainer nominating the Prix du Jockey Club as a possible target next year. Apples And Bananas had his winning run ended but ran respectably up in grade. He disputed the lead in main field behind clear leader, progress early in straight but couldn't go with the first two once the three of them had swept past the tiring leader over a furlong out. Maronoa Charlie, who started odds on after three impressive wins from the front, the last couple both by eight lengths, had made mincemeat of his rivals in the Prix Thomas Bryon over course and distance last time, but simply ran himself into the ground trying to execute the same tactics against stronger opposition whilst setting some faster fractions on arguably more testing ground. He soon went well clear, tanked along, still clear early in straight, niggled two furlongs out, nothing left when the first three swept by over a furlong out, went off too hard. He's a lot better than he could show here, but his ability will need channelling if he's to fulfil his potential next year. Spirit of Summer, as a maiden, even quite a highly rated one, was flying too high in this grade, racing in rear, and always behind. Matauri Bay, after nine weeks off, was well held on softer ground than previously, and is better judged on previous form. He disputed the lead in main field behind clear leader, struggling early in straight, soon beaten. He should stay this far and probably remains capable of better next year.