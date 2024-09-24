Timeform Jumps Horses to Follow 2024/25 OUT NOW!

The hugely-anticipated National Hunt guide is here and it's jam-packed with heaps of data, unmissable interviews, and our huge list of horses, jockeys, and trainers to keep an eye on!

Our expert teams have spent summer visiting the yards, reviewing the film and diving into the data to find the future stars who can reach at the top level this season.

The must-have guide contains 50 of the best UK-trained horses, plus an additional 20 from Ireland, each with a full profile, detailed analysis, and potential targets for them over the season.

There are even bonus horses picked by Patrick Mullins and Daryl Jacob, plus exclusive comments from trainers as they nominate a chaser, hurdler, and novice to follow.

In the Horses To Follow 2024/25 Jumps Edition:

50 horses to follow from Britain – including ratings & profiles for each.

25 horses from Ireland – with bonus horses picked by Patrick Mullins & Daryl Jacob

Rising Stars – profiling the up-and-coming trainers & jockeys to watch out for.

Classic Ante-Post – our classic antepost selections for the season's biggest races, including the Grand National, Cheltenham Festival, & more!

Talking to the Trainers – a chaser, hurdler, and novice to follow from eight top yards.

Timeform's View – runner-by-runner analysis from our reporters on the headline races last season.

Best of 2023/24– the leading lights by division on ratings, including a top 100 listing & review of the performances that got them there.