Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Sandown and York on Saturday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Sandown and York on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Get The Music On - 16:25 Sandown

Get The Music On pulled too hard on her first couple of starts this season but she got back on the up when a staying-on second at Kempton ten days ago and may well have won with better luck in running. Get The Music On travelled fluently but had to wait for a gap around two furlongs out which resulted in her conceding first run to the winner who admittedly showed a good attitude to hold on by a head. A 2 lb rise in the weights could underestimate Get The Music who is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and while she has disappointed twice on turf this season she was runner-up in a couple of maidens on the grass last term.

The Big Improver New Image - 14:25 York

New Image made it three wins from five starts for David O'Meara when a ready winner at Musselburgh two weeks ago and this well-bred gelding - who is by Frankel out of Group 2 winner Modern Look - could still have more to offer. New Image had shaped well when a close-up fourth on his return to turf at Thirsk last month, leaving the impression that he may have given the pair who dead-heated something to think about with a clear run, and he built on that at Musselburgh last time. New Image was never far away and found plenty to hit the front inside the final half-furlong, winning decisively by a length and a quarter.

The Timeform Flag Dancing In Paris - 17:00 Sandown Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Dancing In Paris stayed on strongly and was only beaten a short-head by Esmeray in a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Lingfield last month and he stepped up on that when powering three lengths clear at York four days later, relishing the step back up in trip to a mile and a half. He came up just short off this 6 lb higher mark in a steadily-run race at Goodwood last week but he ran well in second and would have benefitted from a sterner test. He is operating at the top of his game, remains fairly treated based on what he showed at York and looks likely to cope with the step up to a mile and three-quarters here.