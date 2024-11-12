Plenty are in with chances in a big field for the handicap chase which opens Bangor’s card but it’s hard to side against Jagwar following his stylish chasing debut at Wetherby last month for Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero. A winner over hurdles at Carlisle last season, Jagwar is only a five-year-old but he’s a tall, lengthy sort who’d looked the type to take to fences and was strongly supported on his chasing debut at Wetherby. He did well, too, given he was dropped out in rear for a long way but was produced to lead near the finish to win readily by half a length from long-time leader Half Shot. Sure to have learnt from that first experience over fences, Jagwar can overcome a 5lb rise in the weights and follow up here, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb.

