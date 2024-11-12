Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue November 12, 2024 · 2h ago

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Jagwar – 12:25 Bangor

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Plenty are in with chances in a big field for the handicap chase which opens Bangor’s card but it’s hard to side against Jagwar following his stylish chasing debut at Wetherby last month for Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero. A winner over hurdles at Carlisle last season, Jagwar is only a five-year-old but he’s a tall, lengthy sort who’d looked the type to take to fences and was strongly supported on his chasing debut at Wetherby. He did well, too, given he was dropped out in rear for a long way but was produced to lead near the finish to win readily by half a length from long-time leader Half Shot. Sure to have learnt from that first experience over fences, Jagwar can overcome a 5lb rise in the weights and follow up here, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

