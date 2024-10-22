The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
Unreal Connection is yet to get her head in front this season but she has a good chance of putting that right at Kempton. The winner of a maiden at Epsom last year, Unreal Connection has been placed five times in handicaps this term, including in all three of her tries on the all-weather.
Her last two runs since being fitted with blinkers have been particularly good, with Benoit de la Sayette, her rider on both those occasions, in the saddle again here. After dead-heating for third behind King of Fury over this course and distance last month, Unreal Connection looked unlucky not to win a fillies’ handicap at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago when she was forced to come around the entire field entering the straight before keeping on well to go down by a short head to Silver Nightfall.
Also beaten a short head at Epsom in August off the same mark as she runs off here, Unreal Connection has solid claims heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb.
