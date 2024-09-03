Rock Melody can make the most of a drop in class in this fillies’ handicap over six furlongs. Jim Goldie’s mare couldn’t get competitive in a much stronger similar event over seven furlongs at the Ebor meeting a couple of weeks ago but should find life easier here despite top weight. In a busy campaign, she got off the mark for the season over this course and distance in July having slipped to a career-low mark. Rock Melody won that big-field contest in rare style too, slicing through the pack whilst barely coming off the bridle and getting a gap late on to lead in the dying strides under Amie Waugh who takes 5 lb off her back again here. The re-opposing Iris Dancer and Slainte Mhath made the frame on that occasion but Rock Melody, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, can show she’s still on a good mark.

