The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated
Rock Melody can make the most of a drop in class in this fillies’ handicap over six furlongs. Jim Goldie’s mare couldn’t get competitive in a much stronger similar event over seven furlongs at the Ebor meeting a couple of weeks ago but should find life easier here despite top weight. In a busy campaign, she got off the mark for the season over this course and distance in July having slipped to a career-low mark. Rock Melody won that big-field contest in rare style too, slicing through the pack whilst barely coming off the bridle and getting a gap late on to lead in the dying strides under Amie Waugh who takes 5 lb off her back again here. The re-opposing Iris Dancer and Slainte Mhath made the frame on that occasion but Rock Melody, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, can show she’s still on a good mark.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org