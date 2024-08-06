Heathcliff is a lightly-raced three-year-old who built on earlier promise when opening his account on handicap debut over this course and distance in April. He needed every inch of the trip that day, doing all of his best work at the finish to prevail by a short head, so it was a surprise he ran over six furlongs last time. He still shaped very well, though, simply given too much to do the way that race unfolded on what was his first start for 11 weeks. Heathcliff left the impression he’s definitely capable of winning more races from this sort of mark and it is encouraging that he’s back out relatively quickly.

