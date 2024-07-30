Coto de Caza , a €270,000 purchase from the breeze-up sales, showed plenty of ability when a close-up third in a Lingfield novice on debut and she built on that to run out an emphatic winner at Beverley a couple of weeks ago. Coto de Caza travelled strongly and quickly drew clear to win by five lengths with plenty in hand, looking like a useful prospect and one ready for a higher grade. She would have been worth her place in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes earlier on this card so holds strong claims in this conditions stakes. She's 4 lb clear on ratings and, while there are some likely improvers in here, she also has the potential to raise her game further.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.