Though he hasn’t dominated this race recently to the same extent as a few years ago, Aidan O’Brien clearly knows what it takes to win this three-year-old stayers’ prize having landed it seven times in total since 2007. He saddles four this year, with the market siding with Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Illinois, but the more progressive contender might just be stablemate Highbury.
A brother to three winners, including 1¼m winner Friendly Face and 1½m winner Mille Fois Merci (both in France), Highbury was much improved from debut (useful form) when winning a 9-runner maiden at Leopardstown last time. He scored impressively by 7½ lengths from subsequent winner Himalayan Heights, leading over a furlong out, and looks very much the type who will go on progressing.
