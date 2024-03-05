Rogue Dream left her maiden and novice efforts well behind when runner-up on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton on Saturday, proving unlucky to bump into a stable switcher even further ahead of her opening mark. Rogue Dream may have had to settle for second but the way she powered home after travelling better than most suggests she's started out from a lenient rating and she holds obvious claims here off the same mark. She is 11 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and remains open to further improvement after only one start in handicaps.

