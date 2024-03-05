Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
18:43 · TUE March 05, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Rogue Dream - 20:00 Kempton

Flagged Up: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Rogue Dream left her maiden and novice efforts well behind when runner-up on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton on Saturday, proving unlucky to bump into a stable switcher even further ahead of her opening mark. Rogue Dream may have had to settle for second but the way she powered home after travelling better than most suggests she's started out from a lenient rating and she holds obvious claims here off the same mark. She is 11 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and remains open to further improvement after only one start in handicaps.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

