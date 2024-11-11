Superbolt caught the eye when running on strongly in second on his chasing debut at Ludlow last month and is entitled to be sharper with that experience under his belt. Superbolt never looked like overhauling the favourite, who had scored impressively on his chasing debut, but he proved strong up the run-in and pulled nine and a half lengths clear of the third. He's edged up 3 lb in the weights but still looks ahead of his mark, especially with the potential of more to come from this lightly-raced four-year-old after only two starts for the Nigel Twiston-Davies stable.

