Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
16:50 · MON October 28, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Midnight’s Dream – 17:30 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer Sectional, Top Rated

Midnight’s Dream was a pricey yearling and was strong in the betting for his handicap debut at Thirsk last month despite not really setting the world alight in his qualifying runs.

He proved a disappointment on that occasion, but he very much caught the eye back on the all-weather at Kempton earlier this month, producing his best effort to date and deserving extra credit for finishing as close as he did from his position in a steadily-run race.

Midnight’s Dream wasn’t best away from the stalls, but he settled in midfield and finished well from further back in a race where the winner and runner-up were at the forefront throughout. His performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he’s expected to prove himself well handicapped now with the step up to a mile sure to suit.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

