Midnight’s Dream was a pricey yearling and was strong in the betting for his handicap debut at Thirsk last month despite not really setting the world alight in his qualifying runs.

He proved a disappointment on that occasion, but he very much caught the eye back on the all-weather at Kempton earlier this month, producing his best effort to date and deserving extra credit for finishing as close as he did from his position in a steadily-run race.

Midnight’s Dream wasn’t best away from the stalls, but he settled in midfield and finished well from further back in a race where the winner and runner-up were at the forefront throughout. His performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he’s expected to prove himself well handicapped now with the step up to a mile sure to suit.