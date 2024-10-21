Operation Gimcrack shaped with encouragement when fifth on his belated return in a seven-furlong handicap here last month and he then shaped much better than the bare result would suggest at Redcar a couple of weeks later. Operation Gimcrack finished tenth but he was beaten only four and a half lengths and may have gone close had he not endured such trouble in running against the far rail. He's bred to be much better than this lowly mark, being a half-brother to multiple Group 1 winner Romantic Warrior, and he's still unexposed after only six starts for the in-form Bryan Smart.

