Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
18:28 · MON October 21, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Operation Gimcrack - 18:55 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Operation Gimcrack shaped with encouragement when fifth on his belated return in a seven-furlong handicap here last month and he then shaped much better than the bare result would suggest at Redcar a couple of weeks later. Operation Gimcrack finished tenth but he was beaten only four and a half lengths and may have gone close had he not endured such trouble in running against the far rail. He's bred to be much better than this lowly mark, being a half-brother to multiple Group 1 winner Romantic Warrior, and he's still unexposed after only six starts for the in-form Bryan Smart.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

