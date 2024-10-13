With conditions again in his favour, the mudlark Spirit Genie is taken to supplement his recent success at Haydock where he displayed a willing attitude. He landed the C&D seller on this card last year, which was his sole previous visit to Leicester, and has an excellent record on testing ground. He needs a strong tempo to be seen at his best but the likes of It Just Takes Time, Transitioning and Zip should ensure that the race is run to suit.

