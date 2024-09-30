Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
16:53 · MON September 30, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Mymomentintime – 15:05 Cork

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Mymomentintime hasn’t won for getting on two years, but he was very impressive that day, and was hit with a very hefty 17lb rise in the weights.

He was a little hit and miss last season, but he has now dropped down to a mark which is just 3lb higher than his last winning one, and signalled that he’s on his way back to form when third at Navan in August under today’s rider.

Mymomentintime was well supported on his return from 11 weeks off and fared best of those who were initially racing on the far side, making good headway from two furlongs out and coming home first in his group. He looks ready for a return to six furlongs and he is used to running in better races than this.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

