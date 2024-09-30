Mymomentintime hasn’t won for getting on two years, but he was very impressive that day, and was hit with a very hefty 17lb rise in the weights.

He was a little hit and miss last season, but he has now dropped down to a mark which is just 3lb higher than his last winning one, and signalled that he’s on his way back to form when third at Navan in August under today’s rider.

Mymomentintime was well supported on his return from 11 weeks off and fared best of those who were initially racing on the far side, making good headway from two furlongs out and coming home first in his group. He looks ready for a return to six furlongs and he is used to running in better races than this.