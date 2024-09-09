The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Sectional
Barefoot Warrior is from a family that connections know well and he shaped with plenty of promise on his debut over seven furlongs at Thirsk, displaying clear signs of inexperience but was doing all of his best work at the finish after suffering a troubled passage.
He built on that promise as expected when opening his account upped to a mile at the same course last month, much stronger in the betting, and taking time to hit top gear, but he was readily on top at the finish.
The third has won since to give the form a boost and, given he’s from a family that generally improve with age and experience, he is one to keep on the right side now turned out under a penalty with much more progress to come.
