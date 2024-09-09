Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
17:57 · MON September 09, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Barefoot Warrior – 19:00 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Sectional

Barefoot Warrior is from a family that connections know well and he shaped with plenty of promise on his debut over seven furlongs at Thirsk, displaying clear signs of inexperience but was doing all of his best work at the finish after suffering a troubled passage.

He built on that promise as expected when opening his account upped to a mile at the same course last month, much stronger in the betting, and taking time to hit top gear, but he was readily on top at the finish.

The third has won since to give the form a boost and, given he’s from a family that generally improve with age and experience, he is one to keep on the right side now turned out under a penalty with much more progress to come.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

