Notable Speech had created an excellent impression in three starts on the all-weather and he coped with the marked step up in class in the 2000 Guineas to extend his unbeaten record. As well as making his turf debut, Notable Speech was also in a well-run race for the first time at Newmarket but he still took the eye with how powerfully he travelled and he was able to deploy his impressive turn of foot to beat the reopposing Rosallion by a length and a half. That high-class piece of form is the best on offer here - he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's figures - and he remains open to further improvement after only four starts. He's a top-class colt in the making.

