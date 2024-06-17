Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
17:34 · MON June 17, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Notable Speech - 16:25 Royal Ascot

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Notable Speech had created an excellent impression in three starts on the all-weather and he coped with the marked step up in class in the 2000 Guineas to extend his unbeaten record. As well as making his turf debut, Notable Speech was also in a well-run race for the first time at Newmarket but he still took the eye with how powerfully he travelled and he was able to deploy his impressive turn of foot to beat the reopposing Rosallion by a length and a half. That high-class piece of form is the best on offer here - he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's figures - and he remains open to further improvement after only four starts. He's a top-class colt in the making.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

