Chatty showed ability on his second start last season, not beaten far under a positive ride and, though he failed to repeat that effort next time at Newcastle, he caught the eye on his recent return and handicap debut at Redcar. That race was won by his shorter priced stablemate but there was plenty to glean from his effort, short of room when starting to make headway two furlongs out and not given a hard time afterwards - he also caught the eye of the stewards, who opted to note the explanations from his rider. Chatty finished with running left at the line and he is well worth backing to prove himself on a good mark with that run under his belt.

