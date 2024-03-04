The Craftymaster has been in excellent form on the all-weather in recent weeks, starting his winning run from a BHA mark of 49 over two miles at Wolverhampton in December, and completing a five-timer from a mark of 61 at Lingfield last month. He was up in grade on that occasion, but showed he is far from reaching his ceiling, ridden more positively than is usually the case, and still having something up his sleeve at the line. The handicapper has raised him another 3 lb in the weights, but this race doesn’t look any more competitive, and he seems sure to make a bold bid to make it six in a row.