The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Sectional, Top Rated
Floating Voter's sales price increased to £60,000 at the breeze-ups last year, but he was brought along gradually, not showing much in his first three starts, but he was much shorter in the betting fitted with first-time blinkers for his handicap debut at Wolverhampton 10 days ago, and duly showed improved for to open his account. That was just an ordinary race, though he appreciated the step up to seven furlongs, and he did well to win in the manner he did as the next five home all raced close to the pace. His performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, and a subsequent 5 lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent him from following up.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.