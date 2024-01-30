Floating Voter's sales price increased to £60,000 at the breeze-ups last year, but he was brought along gradually, not showing much in his first three starts, but he was much shorter in the betting fitted with first-time blinkers for his handicap debut at Wolverhampton 10 days ago, and duly showed improved for to open his account. That was just an ordinary race, though he appreciated the step up to seven furlongs, and he did well to win in the manner he did as the next five home all raced close to the pace. His performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, and a subsequent 5 lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent him from following up.