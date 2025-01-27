Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

JACKS PARROT - 15:30 Newcastle Flag: Horse In Focus

JACKS PARROT showed improved form when upped to three miles last season, winning back-to-back handicaps at Uttoxeter and Perth in April, and he showed the clear benefit of his reappearance run when an excellent second in the Tommy Whittle Handicap at Haydock last month. That was a career-best effort and he moved through that contest like a horse some way ahead of his mark, and arguably a bit unfortunate to come up against another that produced a personal best. Jacks Parrot looked the most likely winner for much of the straight - he traded at 1.12 in-running on Betfair - but he was headed on the run-in by one who revelled in conditions and the test of stamina it presented. Jacks Parrot is a young staying chaser to keep on the right side and he has excellent claims from just 1lb higher in this less-competitive event.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.