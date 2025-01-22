Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

KOSASIEMPRE - 15:40 Huntingdon Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

KOSASIEMPRE was steadily progressive over hurdles, winning back-to-back handicaps at Market Rasen in May and June, but she immediately proved herself a better chaser when making a winning debut in this sphere at Leicester last month. Kosasiempre was given a confident ride on that occasion, typically travelling well in rear, making good headway from four out and readily moving clear on the run-in to score with plenty in hand. She should have followed up from 5lb higher at Fakenham just before Christmas, too, and she arguably would have done so at a different track, the sharp left-handed nature not suiting her well. She hung to her right at times and jumped awkwardly, never able to get into a rhythm due to the short run ups to fences, but her superior ability almost got her through (she was also carried right on the run-in). Kosasiempre looks very interesting back at a more galloping, right-handed track now, and she can confirm herself a well-handicapped horse from a 3lb higher mark.

