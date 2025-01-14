Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

THE GOOD DOCTOR – 13:45 Hereford Flags: Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Cases can be made for a few in this novices’ handicap chase but this looks a good chance for THE GOOD DOCTOR to open his account over fences for the in-form pairing of Ben Pauling and Ben Jones. Twice successful over hurdles last season, on his final start in France and then on his second outing for Pauling in a novice at Exeter, The Good Doctor had looked a chasing type and has duly shown better form over the larger obstacles this term. So far, though, he has found one too good in both his chases but he went down by just a short head to progressive rival The Famous Five at Newbury last time and finished in front of Skycutter who’d beaten him at Warwick the time before. The Good Doctor’s two runs this season have both been at two miles but the step up in trip promises to suit him here and he’s capable of giving weight away all round, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb.

