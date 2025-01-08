Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Carlton – 18:30 Chelmsford Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

James Owen has done well with horses recruited from other yards and five-year-old CARLTON is another good example. He had dropped in the weights since winning at Newcastle early last year for his previous trainer Tracy Waggott but has picked up the winning thread again following a ten-week break and the switch to Owen’s Newmarket yard. Stepped back up to a mile and three quarters, Carlton won on his stable debut at Chelmsford in December despite racing freely and then followed up over the same course and distance a week later when coming from well off the pace despite a slowly-run race to win under just hands and heels by three quarters of a length from Lumberjack. Carlton gives the impression he’s well ahead of his mark at present and a 2 lb rise in the weights for his latest win shouldn’t be enough to prevent him completing a hat-trick of course-and-distance wins, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb here.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .