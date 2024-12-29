Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Royal Observatory - 20:00 Wolverhampton Flags: Hot Trainer, Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

Kevin Frost has had a successful month with five winners from his 27 runners on the Flat - at an 18.5% strike rate - and has had a further 12 representatives finish in the frame to underline the wellbeing of the yard (he has the Hot Trainer Flag). ROYAL OBSERVATORY contributed to that tally when getting off the mark at Chelmsford 18 days ago, staying on well to overhaul a last-time winner close home. He was given a well-judged patient ride by Lauren Frost, who held him up off the strong pace, but it still looks like a positive that established professional Jack Mitchell is taking over in the saddle here from an amateur with such little experience. Another strong pace looks on the cards and that should set things up nicely for Royal Observatory who is still fairly treated following a 3 lb rise in the weights.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .