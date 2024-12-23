Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

THE JUKEBOX MAN - 13:20 Kempton Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

THE JUKEBOX MAN developed into a smart novice hurdler last season, winning a couple of times at Ffos Las and he went on to finish placed three times in Grade 1 company. His future was always going to lie over fences though - he's a tall, good-topped gelding - and he made the perfect start in this sphere when winning the Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury last month, having the run of the race but still plenty to like about the way he went about things. The Jukebox Man jumped well in the main, always travelling well and looking in control jumping two from home. He was shaken up on the run-in, always doing enough despite hanging to his left a little, and he seems sure to improve for that initial experience. He will also be suited by this step up to three miles and confirm himself one of the best novice chasers in Britain now moving up in grade.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.