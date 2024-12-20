Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

IROKO - 13:50 Ascot Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

IROKO was a useful hurdler - he won the Martin Pipe at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival - but quickly developed into a much better chaser last season, making a winning start in this sphere at Warwick and finishing off his campaign with an excellent second in the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree in April. He ran to a similar level of form on his return at Haydock last month, too, probably not so focused on the day as the winner given big plans connections have down the road, but he made up ground with eye-catching ease as the others toiled, and almost overcame the concession of first run to a thorough stayer. Iroko was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag for that effort, while he is 2lb clear of his rivals in this race on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and still has the 'small p' attached to his rating, signifying he's open to further improvement. He's sure to strip fitter for that outing, and the return to better ground may also help.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.