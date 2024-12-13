Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Coco Mademoiselle - 13:13 Cheltenham Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated, Hot Trainer

A case can be made for most of these but it's still hard to side against Coco Mademoiselle who looks to start life in handicaps on a very good mark and can go one better than her promising chasing debut Worcester second after which she was awarded the Horse In Focus flag. A good-topped mare who won the second of her two starts in Irish points, Coco Mademoiselle showed fairly useful form over hurdles but quickly appeared to better that when a promising head second to Hometown Boy in a novices’ chase at Worcester on her chasing debut, edged out only close home. A strong traveller who stays 3m, she should have the race run to suit here now dropping in trip thanks to the likely strong pace set by So Said I, Getbazoutofhere and Malaita. Open to improvement over fences for her in-form yard and holding strong form claims in any case, she is a confident selection.

