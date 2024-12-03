Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection
Timeform Flagged Up selection

Timeform: Flagged Up selection for today's horse racing

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue December 03, 2024 · 24 min ago

Overnight Oats - 15:25 Lingfield

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated, Sectional Flag

The former Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole-trained Overnight Oats is one of many from the James Owen yard that are thriving at the moment and, having only gone up 4 lb for his latest success, he's well fancied to complete the hat-trick.

Jason Watson is an able deputy for the missing Hector Crouch who guided the improving four-year-old to wins over the extended mile and seven furlongs at Wolverhampton in November, picking up a 'Sectional Flag' with a good turn of foot last time, and the Muhaarar gelding has shown much improved form since moving up from sprint distances; he can win again.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

