Listentoyourheart - 12:07 Newbury Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Listentoyourheart was strong in the betting and beat some useful types on her debut in a bumper at Sedgefield last season and she progressed further in defeat on her next three starts in that sphere. She has made a very bright start over hurdles, too, winning both of her starts to date, both at cramped odds, but very hard not to be impressed by the manner of each success, not extended and producing an above-average timefigure for the grade at Newbury last time. Listentoyourheart is top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and also has the 'Timeform Large P' attached to her rating, symbolising that she's open to significant improvement. This looks the obvious next step and she is expected to maintain her unbeaten record in this sphere before having her sights raised even further.