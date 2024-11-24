The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Mr Grey Sky - 14:50 Ludlow Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Mr Grey Sky wasn't at his best on his final three starts last season but he has eased in the weights as a consequence and returns here off the same mark he defied at Chepstow last November. Mr Grey Sky had also won three weeks prior to that on his reappearance at Huntingdon and that offers hope he'll be fit and firing on his return this time around. The excellent stable form of Kim Bailey is also in his favour and it's worth noting that since the start of September the trainer has had four winners from eight representatives with chasers returning from an absence of 180 days or longer. Mr Grey Sky looks well treated - he's 2 lb clear of Dr T J Eckleburg on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and 4 lb clear of the next best - and he could prove difficult to peg back.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .