The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Flying Fletcher - 19:30 Chelmsford Flags: Horse In Focus

Flying Fletcher was an impressive winner of a six-furlong nursery at Newcastle on his final start last year and he also scored convincingly over the same course and distance last week on just his second outing of 2024 (and first on the all-weather). Flying Fletcher was held up in a race run at a steady early gallop but he quickened up well to lead inside the final half-furlong and was nicely on top at the line, passing the post with a two-and-a-half-length advantage. That decisive victory earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag and he still has the 'p' to highlight he's capable of better. His pedigree offers hope on that front as his dam, Tropical Paradise, progressed from handicaps into a smart Group 3 winner. Fantasy Master is the pick of the weights off his lower all-weather mark but he needs to prove he's as effective on a synthetic surface, so the improving Flying Fletcher looks the one to beat under his penalty.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .